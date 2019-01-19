× HouseSmarts Radio 1/19/19:Dave Plier in for Lou Manfredini, Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s ‘Property Brothers’, Winter Grilling & Maintenance Tips with Kevin Kolman from Weber Grill, ‘The Socket Shelf’

Dave Plier is in for Lou Manfredini, along with resident experts Mike Holmes from Creative Carpentry and Jim Sullivan from Tate Enterprises. Dave also talks to Jonathan Scott from ‘HGTV’s ‘The Property Brothers’ and gets winter grilling and maintenance tips with Kevin Kolman from Weber Grill. Plus, a ‘New to Lou (Dave) Too featuring ‘The Socket Shelf.’