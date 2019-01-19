FS1’s Nick Wright: “There were plenty of times for the moment to be too big” for Patrick Mahomes

January 19, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates in the final minute of the 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Divisional Playoff at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Nick Wright, host of First Things First on Fox Sports 1, joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to preview NFL Championship Weekend.  They discuss whether or not Patrick Mahomes can continue to deliver on the biggest stage of his career, if the Rams can knock off Drew Brees and company in NOLA and the overall evenly-matched feel of this weekend’s games; they also talk about Kareem Hunt and what his future might look like in the league, Carm’s engagement (and his snub of Nick by not telling him) and more.

 