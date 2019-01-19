× FS1’s Nick Wright: “There were plenty of times for the moment to be too big” for Patrick Mahomes

Nick Wright, host of First Things First on Fox Sports 1, joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to preview NFL Championship Weekend. They discuss whether or not Patrick Mahomes can continue to deliver on the biggest stage of his career, if the Rams can knock off Drew Brees and company in NOLA and the overall evenly-matched feel of this weekend’s games; they also talk about Kareem Hunt and what his future might look like in the league, Carm’s engagement (and his snub of Nick by not telling him) and more.