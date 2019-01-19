× Dan Fienberg on The Masked Singer’s Allure and Other New TV

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discuss the allure of the new show ‘The Masked Singer’ and other TV.

That includes The Golden Globes, The Passage, Brooklyn 99, Schooled, Saturday Night Live, I am The Night, reality shows and Celebrity Big Brother.

