Dan Fienberg on The Masked Singer’s Allure and Other New TV

Posted 4:31 PM, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, January 19, 2019

20th June 1950: A family watching television at home. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Dan Fienberg is a TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discuss the allure of the new show ‘The Masked Singer’ and other TV.

That includes The Golden Globes, The Passage, Brooklyn 99, Schooled, Saturday Night Live, I am The Night, reality shows and Celebrity Big Brother.

