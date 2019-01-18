× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/18/19: The “Uber For Snow Shoveling”, IL Labor Law Changes, & Is The US Benefit From Tax Breaks?

The winter storm of the year is about to his the Chicagoland area and people are taking proper precautions, but Ben Meyerson told Steve Bertrand that the number of pay as you go snow shoveling services that might be able to help with the snow pile up coming this weekend. Adam Ochstein looked at how Governor Pritzker might impact the labor laws in Illinois, Stephen Gandel broke down the recent US tax breaks and found out who benefited the most from it, and Front Row Phyllis shared some of the entertainment option for the snowy week to come.