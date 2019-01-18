× WGN Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer: This weekend’s snowstorm could bring up to 4-8 inches of snow

This weekend’s snowstorm could dump more than 6 inches of snow across the Chicago area, along with frigid temperatures. WGN Morning News meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer joins the show to give us a closer look at what’s coming and how to prepare.

