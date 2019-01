Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN Radio's Wendy Snyder loves Marie Kondo's new Netflix series, Tidying Up. As a token of her appreciation, Wendy shows us how to properly fold a short sleeved t-shirt the Marie Kondo way.

