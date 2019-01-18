× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.17.19 | Political Cartoonist Scott Stantis, Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier, Midnight Theater Thursday

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show: Pima County, Arizona Sheriff Mark Napier gives a 360 view on what is happening at the Mexican Border, Chicago Sun Times Cartoonist Scott Stantis joins us in the studio for his cartoon round-up.

Midnight Theater Thursday with Northeastern Illinois University professor Sommer Austin, Assistant Professor of Theatre Sarah Fabian, and Illinois Arts Council Board Member, and company member of The Agency Theater Collective Tim Touhy talks about the importance of theater and arts courses and NEIU programs in Chicago.

12th Ward alderman candidate tells us about his campaign and how he plans on making changes in his community.

Plus, it’s all good as Patti and callers end the show talking about their something good.