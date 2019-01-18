× The Opening Bell 1/18/19: The Longer The Shutdown, The More Concern Around GDP Growth

Every day the shutdown inches forward into uncharted territory, we see how much more impact it has on the economy. Steve Grzanich discussed with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) about what we can look at for economic health as the government sorts out their differences and ends the shutdown. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) then looked at how the shutdown is impacting, an area of great concern for many, the aviation industry and what we will see from companies who are trying to make up for the slow period.