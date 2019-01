× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.18.19: It’s Pete’s birthday

It’s Friday and it’s Pete’s birthday and Sandberg made treats in her new oven. We played Week in Review. Mayoral Candidate, Bob Fioretti, stopped by the studio. Dan Hampton doesn’t count the Patriots out this weekend. Dean Richards shares ideas for Mark Carman’s wedding and General Borling stopped by to discuss his SOS America project.