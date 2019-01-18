× Snow-magedon or Bust? Demetrius Ivory, Dr. Oz helps keep you healthy and Atty Michael Oppenheimer discusses Van Dyke Trial | Pete and Andrea Full Show (Jan 18th)

Tonight Pete McMurray and Andrea Darlas tackle the days toughest stories! Is it Snow-magedon or Bust? Well, we’ll find out with WGN RV’s Demetrius Ivory. Then, Dr. Oz helps keep you healthy with some tips and quiets some myths about breakfast, Vitamin D, and SPANX…Yes, SPANX! Then, today the sentencing was handed down for former police office, Jason Van Dyke… We bring on Atty Michael Oppenheimer to share his insight on the controversial trial.