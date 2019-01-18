× Roe Conn Full Show (01/18/19): How much snow will Chicago get this weekend? Showtime’s Mark McKinnon stops by to preview ‘The Circus’, Vic Salerno gets you prepared for this weekend’s NFL playoff games, and more…

On the Friday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory gets you prepared for this weekend’s big snowfall. Susie ‘Sunshine’ gives Roe & the gang an update on the markets, and how the partial government shutdown affects the economy. Showtime’s Mark McKinnon joins the show to analyze the breaking news out of Washington D.C. that involves President Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen, and more!

