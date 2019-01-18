LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sixth inning single off the wall against the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Powell at the Park, Episode 24: Sorting Through The Manny Machado White Sox Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 26: Manny Machado #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a sixth inning single off the wall against the Boston Red Sox in Game Three of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
On the latest episode of the Powell at the Park Podcast, Kevin Powell talks with Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago about the Manny Machado rumors. Will he sign with the White Sox? What position will he play if he does end up in Chicago? How improved will the Sox be by signing Machado?