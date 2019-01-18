× Powell at the Park, Episode 24: Sorting Through The Manny Machado White Sox Rumors

On the latest episode of the Powell at the Park Podcast, Kevin Powell talks with Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago about the Manny Machado rumors. Will he sign with the White Sox? What position will he play if he does end up in Chicago? How improved will the Sox be by signing Machado?

