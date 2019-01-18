It’s Pete’s birthday and even though he doesn’t like to be the center of attention, we had to celebrate him. We didn’t get him any eggplants but we did get him treats. Even though he only eats snacks on the weekends. Cheers to Pete on his birthday weekend.
Photos: Happy Birthday Pete!
-
Pitch Hitters: Pete McMurray in for Steve Cochran | Full Show 12/31/18
-
A Very Bubala Christmas: Full Show 12-22-18
-
Pitch Hitters: Pete McMurray in for Steve Cochran | Full Show 1/1/19
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 01.04.19: No sleep for Steve
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 11.09.18: We see you snow!
-
-
Start 2019 Off By Getting In Shape With Phenomenal Fitness
-
Positivity When SADD: The Seasonal Disorder Hits
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: The Myth Of Matt Nagy’s ‘Failure’ In Last Year’s Playoffs
-
Photos: Mark Carman gets engaged! Congrats to Chelsea and Mark
-
Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Everything You Need To Know From Pace, Nagy’s Season-Ending Press Conference
-
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 11.19.18: Pete Souza, Chicago Bears, Simeon Alumni Association vs. Nazareth Academy
-
The Show For People Who Can’t Stay Up Until Midnight! The 18th Annual Steve Cochran New Years
-
Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures Full Show 12.10.18