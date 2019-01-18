× Jon Hansen in for John Williams 01.18.19: Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing, first snow storm of 2019, Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Jon Hansen follows the Jason Van Dyke sentencing hearing, getting hourly updates from WGN Radio Reporter Erik Runge and Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair. And, GWC Partner Attorney Lance Northcutt explains what he’s seen from Judge Vincent Gaughan in his time working as a former Cook County prosecutor. Plus, he comments on the developing story throughout the show. Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City, explains how he’ll be bringing people in the community together again, to help the elderly with shoveling snow this weekend. Finally, Jon and Elif give you the “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” segment.