How do you get a younger generation excited about the manufacturing industry?

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. This morning, the Steve Cochran Show speaks with Jason Zenger of MakingChips. Jason talks about merging social media and podcasts into a traditional business like manufacturing, how they get a younger generation excited about the manufacturing industry, what new manufacturing is all about, what makes manufacturing a great career and what it means to be a Chicago company.