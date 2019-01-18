× Did President Trump direct Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a proposed Moscow project?

Buzzfeed News released a report today that claims President Trump directed his former lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a Moscow Trump Tower project. Mark McKinnon, the Executive Producer of Showtime’s ‘The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth’ joins Roe & Anna to give his analysis on what could happen next in this breaking news story.

