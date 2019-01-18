× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Spock’s return to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’, Netflix’s latest price increase, and more

Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk TV! They cover Spock’s return to Star Trek: Discovery, what to expect in Season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher, HBO’s new film, Brexit, who’s in the house for Celebrity Big Brother, Netflix’s latest price hike, and much more.

