Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben on Spock’s return to ‘Star Trek: Discovery’, Season 2 of ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’, Netflix’s latest price increase, and more

Posted 2:28 PM, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 02:25PM, January 18, 2019

Actor Doug Jones attends the "Star Trek: Discovery" season two premiere at the Conrad New York on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alexander Zalben, managing editor of Decider.com, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk TV! They cover Spock’s return to Star Trek: Discovery, what to expect in Season 2 of Marvel’s The Punisher, HBO’s new film, Brexit, who’s in the house for Celebrity Big Brother, Netflix’s latest price hike, and much more.

