Jeremy Mayers testifies former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke choked him in 2011 during Van Dyke's sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair on part one of Jason Van Dyke’s sentencing hearing
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair joins Jon Hansen to paint a picture of what’s happened so far in the courtroom where Jason Van Dyke’s sentencing hearing is taking place. And she explains why the witnesses testifying today were not present for Van Dyke’s original trial.