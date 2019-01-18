× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.18.19: Here comes the snow

There’s a snowstorm a-comin’. WGN TV Meteorologist Morgan Kolkmeyer tells us what to expect with this weekend’s snowfall. World-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo is upsetting Bill and book lovers around the world! In her book and on the show, Kondo says the value of books lies in the information they contain and that “there is no meaning in them just being on your shelves.” That’s poppycock! Alexander Zalben from Decider.com talks about what’s new on TV. And, a Subway employee in Michigan was photographed with her bare feet on the counter near the food storage area. Gross!

