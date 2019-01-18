× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.18.19: What will happen to Jason Van Dyke?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy welcome Grammy-winning artist and founding member of The Moody Blues & Wings, Denny Laine! Then they talk about comedian Louis C.K, who recently joked about his sexual misconduct controversy in San Jose. How much time will Jason Van Dyke face for the murder of Laquan McDonald? Bill, Wendy, and Kim Gordon weigh in on the case.

