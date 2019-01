× As The Shutdown Continues, TSA Continued To Be Concerned

TSA continues to be one of the areas of the shutdown that consumers notice as more and more agents explain that they can’t afford to work for no pay. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Editor at Skift.com) sorted through the possibilities of the airline travel industry having more of an influence on ending the shutdown since airports are such an important part of the economy.