Wintrust Business Lunch 1/17/19: Companies Stepping Up During Shutdown, Geiger Preparing for 2019, & The Million Dollar Market

The Government shutdown is now the longest government shutdown in history, and it’s greatly impacting the day to day lives of furloughed employees, but thankfully a number of Chicago and national companies are stepping up to help. Steve Bertrand talked with Ben Briet from AirBnb who is the latest to offer specials for government employees. Bill Geiger jumped on the program to check in with the new year as we still await to see the 2019 trends, and Dennis Rodkin is seeing similar things in the residential real estate market along with the fancy million dollar market.