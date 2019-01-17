× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 30 | The importance of play: how to build healthy brains while having fun

Do you remember playing “dress up” as a kid? Did you take orders and serve fake food in your basement “restaurant?” How about running around without supervision until it was dark? Children are doing less of that today, and uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos want to know why. They talk to Dr. Roberta Golinkoff, Professor of Education, Psychological and Brain Sciences, and Linguistics and Cognitive Science at the University of Delaware and NYT best-selling author of Becoming Brilliant: What Science Tells Us About Raising Successful Children, about how unstructured play helps children learn and grow on the way to adulthood.

