Thought Leader John Horton: CRE Playing A Role In 2019's Residential Real Estate Market

The Residential Real Estate market has one of the more positive outlooks as 2019 gears up and John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank) is confident about what is to come, but Steve Grzanich is good at testing the Associated Bank Thought Leaders on their stances (but they always hold up). Steve and John covered the traditional residential real estate markets, but even the massive amounts of commercial real estate that’s planned this year and the effect that will have in the residential market.