The Top Five@5 (1/17/19): Rep. Tulsi Gabbard apologied for her past anti-LGBT views, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani claims there was no collusion, the ‘I Am The Highway’ tribute concert, Cardi B’s thoughts on the government shutdown, and the man that claims aliens changed his life forever

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, January 17th, 2019: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard apologied for her past anti-LGBT views in a video statement, saying she is sorry for and that her “views have changed significantly since then.” Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani claims there was no collusion between Trump and Russia during a one-on-one with CNN’s Chris Cuomo. The ‘I Am The Highway’ Tribute concert, organized by Cornell’s wife Vicky went down at The Forum in L.A. last night, featuring over 42 songs over five hours including a rousing performance from Miley Cyrus. Cardi B’s thoughts President Trump and the now 26-day-old government shutdown. After 45 years of keeping it a secret from his own family. Calvin Parker, a Gulf Coast man’s declining health has given him a reason to write a book and leave his legacy.