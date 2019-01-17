× The Roe Conn Full Show (1/17/19): Ben Bradley updates us on the Laquan McDonald case, Philip Bump talks about Michael Cohen rigging the polls, Fergie Jenkins tells us more about his new book, Richard Roeper recent reviews, the Top5@5 and more…

