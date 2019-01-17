× The Patti Vasquez Show | 1.16.19 Sketchfest Group Hi Betty!, Author Tinka Randle, mental health and humor and more…

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Sketchfest group Hi Betty! joins us in the studio to tell us more where they get their sketch inspirations in preparation for the 18th annual Chicago Sketch Comedy Festival at Stage 773. Tickets available at Stage 773

Author Tinka Randle tells us about her new book Reform’d available on Amazon and how she survived her 24-hr transformation.

Comedian and mental health specialist Steve DeClark calls in to talk about the comedic solutions to our hardest moments and mental health struggles.

Comedian, Actor, and Cubs super fan Brody Stevens joins us in the studio to talk about the Chicago Cubs, comedy and the importance of positivity.

Plus, listeners tells us something good.