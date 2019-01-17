× The Opening Bell 1/17/19: The US Isn’t Keeping Up On Our Population Growth and Paid Leave is Partially to Blame

One of the common resolutions is to have a more positive outlook on life, and that’s easy for John Horton (Vice President and Sr. Residential Sales Manager in the Chicago Region at Associated Bank) as he explained to Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation that the outlook for the residential real estate market is bright and commercial real estate market will be playing a much closer role in the coming years as well. Birth rates in the US then took the spotlight as a recent ABC News report from Kaelyn Forde showed how behind we are in our paternity and maternity leave practices and it’s impacting our country’s population growth.