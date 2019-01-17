× The Mincing Rascals 01.17.19: Karen Pence, Gillette, the State of the Union, the race for mayor

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Patti Vasquez and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing the Second Lady’s discriminatory administration. The Rascals go on to discuss the seemingly controversial Gillette ad. And, they talk about Speaker Pelosi’s letter, threatening Trump that she’ll cancel his State of the Union address. Plus, the Mincing Rascals go over some of the mayoral candidates as we get closer to voting day.

Scott recommends looking forward to Spring training.

Eric recommends purchasing a Nest thermostat.

Patti recommends seeing the movie, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

John recommends DePaul basketball.