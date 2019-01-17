× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.17.19: Officers in McDonald cover-up case acquitted, pending O’Hare expansion

John Williams awaits a verdict, then talks about the acquittal of the three police officers charged for covering up the shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Jason Van Dyke. Stacy St. Clair joins the show to describe the scene in the courtroom as the verdict came down. Plus, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP are contenders for the design of the O’Hare Airport expansion. SOM Design Partner and lead designer on the O’Hare plan joins John Williams to describe his ideas, and answers listener questions about his plan.