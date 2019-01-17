CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 13: A ewe and her newborn lamb graze on a two-acre plot of land at O'Hare Airport on August 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The animals are part of a herd of 25 goats, sheep, llamas and burros the airport is using to control about 120 acres of dense scrub vegetation thats difficult to maintain with traditional landscaping equipment. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (01/17/19): Goats of the Windy City, Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Kiefer Sutherland’ moment, and Burke on your shoes
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 13: A ewe and her newborn lamb graze on a two-acre plot of land at O'Hare Airport on August 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The animals are part of a herd of 25 goats, sheep, llamas and burros the airport is using to control about 120 acres of dense scrub vegetation thats difficult to maintain with traditional landscaping equipment. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way (01/17/19): Fresh off three long days of Chicago Mayoral candidates sitting down with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board, John Kass looks at which candidates can’t seem to get the Burke off their shoes, which ones love goat, and why some shouldn’t be in the race at all. Plus, Kasso isn’t having any of Nancy Pelosi’s Designated Survivor routine.