× The Chicago Way, Kass on the Street (01/17/19): Goats of the Windy City, Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Kiefer Sutherland’ moment, and Burke on your shoes

The Chicago Way (01/17/19): Fresh off three long days of Chicago Mayoral candidates sitting down with the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board, John Kass looks at which candidates can’t seem to get the Burke off their shoes, which ones love goat, and why some shouldn’t be in the race at all. Plus, Kasso isn’t having any of Nancy Pelosi’s Designated Survivor routine.

