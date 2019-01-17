× Mayoral candidate John Kozlar on the recycled politicians that put themselves and families first

Mayoral candidate, John Kozlar, joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss his reason for getting into the mayoral race. He says that the city has been fighting corruption before it was in the paper. He has just turned 30 and he thinks he’s the next generation. He shoots down the notion that experience is everything. He says experience doesn’t mean good experience. He says he’s new, fresh and will make decisions that are right.