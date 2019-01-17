× Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: “She [Judge Domenica Stephenson] pretty much acquitted Van Dyke on the stand”

Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair tells John Williams why the judge in the cover-up case of Laquan McDonald’s shooting death acquitted ex-Officer Joseph March, Officer Thomas Gaffney, and former Detective David March. Plus, she describes the atmosphere when the verdict came down, as well as how soon it became clear that the officers would walk.