FILE - This combination of Nov. 28, 2018 file photos shows former Chicago Police officer Joseph Walsh, left, former detective David March and former officer Thomas Gaffney, accused of trying to cover up the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald, during a bench trial before Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago. Judge Domenica Stephenson said Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, that after considering all of the evidence, including police dashcam video of the killing, she did not find that officer Thomas Gaffney, Joseph Walsh and David March conspired to cover up the shooting. (Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair: “She [Judge Domenica Stephenson] pretty much acquitted Van Dyke on the stand”
Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair tells John Williams why the judge in the cover-up case of Laquan McDonald’s shooting death acquitted ex-Officer Joseph March, Officer Thomas Gaffney, and former Detective David March. Plus, she describes the atmosphere when the verdict came down, as well as how soon it became clear that the officers would walk.