Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.17.19: Bill and Wendy vs. Hackers

Tim Ryan, author of From Dope to Hope: A Man in Recovery, joins Bill and Wendy in-study to discuss the startling statistic that Americans are now more likely to die of an opioid overdose than a car accident. Det. Richard Wistoki also joins Tim to talk about the signs your kids may be experimenting with drugs and how to talk to them about them.

Jason Glassberg of Casaba Security is on the line to talk computer security during the government shutdown and how to keep your cyber-life safe.

Plus, Dean Richards talks Kevin Hart, Oscars and gives his review of the new film, “Glass”.