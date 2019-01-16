× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/16/19: The Shutdown Impacting Personal Finances, Sears’s Bankruptcy Update, & The Journey of Not Knowing

The personal financial situation here is the US is a complicated beast. Many of us are burdened with stress that comes with paying off college loan debt, credit card debt, and all while saving for retirement and those stressors have been put under a magnifying glass with the government shutdown. Steve Bertrand discussed that financial perspective with Ilyce Glink along with a number of other finance stories. Frank Sennett then jumped on the program to sort through the Sears buyout that continues to linger on, and Julie Benezet is helping listeners learn about how to accept the unknown that comes with life in her book, “The Journey of Not Knowing”.