× The Top Five@5 (01/16/19): Senator Lindsey Graham criticizes Trump’s Syria troop withdrawal after deadly bombings, Nancy Pelosi urges the President to postpone the State of the Union Address, Robbie Gould talks about Cody Parkey’s missed field goal, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, January 16th, 2019:

On day two of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of William Barr, Sen. Lindsey Graham takes a moment to criticize President Trump on his earlier decision to pull troops from Syria after the deadly suicide bombings in the region. Nancy Pelosi, ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union Address urges him to postpone the event due to the partial government shutdown. Former Chicago Bears kicker, Robbie Gould in an interview on Earl Bennett’s podcast is asked if he would come back to the team that let him go. Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan offers the Clemson Tigers a “proper meal’ following their visit to the White House, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!