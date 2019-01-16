The Roe Conn Full Show (01/16/19): Former Congressman Mike Rogers gives his take on the partial government shutdown, AAR CEO John Holmes talks about the ‘Eagle Career Pathway Program’, comedian Russ Williamson joins us for ‘News Or Ruse, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

A TSA worker helps passengers at the Salt Lake City International Airport, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Salt Lake City. The government shutdown has generated an outpouring of generosity to TSA agents and other federal employees who are working without pay. In Salt Lake City, airport officials treated workers from the TSA, FAA and Customs and Border Protection to a free barbecue lunch as a gesture to keep their spirits up during a difficult time. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

It’s hump-day, and that means another edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory gets you ready for this weekend’s upcoming snow storm. NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt gives us the latest on the partial government shutdown. ‘Real Clear Politics’ columnist A.B. Stoddard analyzes the latest politicians who decided to run for President in 2020. Comedian Russ Williamson is this week’s celebrity guest on ‘News Or Ruse’. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

