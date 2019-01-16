× The Roe Conn Full Show (01/16/19): Former Congressman Mike Rogers gives his take on the partial government shutdown, AAR CEO John Holmes talks about the ‘Eagle Career Pathway Program’, comedian Russ Williamson joins us for ‘News Or Ruse, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

It’s hump-day, and that means another edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes. WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory gets you ready for this weekend’s upcoming snow storm. NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt gives us the latest on the partial government shutdown. ‘Real Clear Politics’ columnist A.B. Stoddard analyzes the latest politicians who decided to run for President in 2020. Comedian Russ Williamson is this week’s celebrity guest on ‘News Or Ruse’. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!