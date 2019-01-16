× The Patti Vasquez Show 1.15.19 | TV Trivia with John Teti, Rep. Batinick, Rep. Andrade, Dave Fuller and more..

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

John Teti joins us in the studio for some animated series themed TV Trivia.

Representative Mark Batinick calls in and talks the governor’s inauguration and what to expect in upcoming general assembly.

Representative Jaime Andrade and Dave Feller joins the conversation to talk about Democrats and the majority inauguration.

Plus Amy Guth tells us more about her Film Festival Awards Gala.