The Opening Bell 1/16/19: Detroit Auto Show Shifting Focus From Cars To Government Concern…

The 2019 North American International Auto Show (AKA the Detroit Auto Show) is under way and things are already buzzing from the Motor City. Steve Grzanich checked in with Dale Buss (Contributor at Chief Executive Magazine, Forbes and Wall Street Journal) to talk about the EV movement, a new Volkswagen/Ford partnership, all with a lingering concern around the government shutdown impacting the auto industry. Steve then turned to Calvin Flowers (Executive Director at Chicago Inventors Organization) to dive into the state of inventions from around the world after the National Inventions Hall of Fame announced their inductees class for the 2019 Hall of Fame.