The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.16.19: Gillette, Alinea and avec, Netflix bills

Today, John Williams asks you what you thought of the Gillette ad that everyone is talking about and judging. Plus, he reminds you about the remedy that’s curing a disease of political fatigue. Plus, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John about a special offer Chicago is making for the Clemson Tigers, and about his review of avec. Ellen DeGeneres’s staff member, Kalen Allen, had a few words on the fast food offered by the White House yesterday. And John wants you to join him and Steve on a trip to the U.K. Finally, John asks you if you’d be fazed by this slight change in your television bill.