The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.16.19: Gillette, Alinea and avec, Netflix bills

January 16, 2019

John Williams (Stephanie Menendez / WGN Radio)

Today, John Williams asks you what you thought of the Gillette ad that everyone is talking about and judging. Plus, he reminds you about the remedy that’s curing a disease of political fatigue. Plus, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel tells John about a special offer Chicago is making for the Clemson Tigers, and about his review of avec. Ellen DeGeneres’s staff member, Kalen Allen, had a few words on the fast food offered by the White House yesterday. And John wants you to join him and Steve on a trip to the U.K. Finally, John asks you if you’d be fazed by this slight change in your television bill.