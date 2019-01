× The Business Of Inventing Things To Better Our Lives

Last year there were over 600,000 patents registered with the US Patent and Trademark Office which gives you an idea about the number of ideas that people tried to turn into something real. Steve Grzanich talked with Calvin Flowers (Executive Director at Chicago Inventors Organization) to learn about what it takes to invent something in the digital world and how the Chicago based organization is helping people brig their ideas to life.