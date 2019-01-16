× Signs, Support & Safe Places

Gynecologist, Dr. Nicky Alliowe, is back to spread awareness and share some insight on the difficult topic of domestic abuse. We talk about what signs to look for, how to help and support ourselves and/or loved ones in our lives who are struggling, and the resources we can use to get help and safety! Learn more at www.thehotline.org and feel free to reach out to Dr. Nicky with questions at nalliowe@gmail.com.

