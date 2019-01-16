× Nick Digilio 01.16.18: Greg Woods, Controversial Commercials, Pizza Facts

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Musicians Greg Woods and Dominic Glimco

Hour 2:

+ Thoughts on the Gillette ad and other controversial commercials

Hour 3:

+ Thoughts on the Gillette ad and other controversial commercials continued

Hour 4:

+ The history of Hawaiian pizza

+ Mouthwatering facts about pizza

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)