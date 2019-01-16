Nick Digilio 01.16.18: Greg Woods, Controversial Commercials, Pizza Facts
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Musicians Greg Woods and Dominic Glimco
Hour 2:
+ Thoughts on the Gillette ad and other controversial commercials
Hour 3:
+ Thoughts on the Gillette ad and other controversial commercials continued
Hour 4:
+ The history of Hawaiian pizza
+ Mouthwatering facts about pizza
