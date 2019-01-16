× Kinky Boots Comes Back to Town – Say hi to Lola! (Kenneth Mosley); Woman in Black Scaring the Audience at the Royal George, Interview with the Cast and Director

This week’s podcast is all theater! Paul talks with the star of Kinky Boots, Kenneth Mosely (Lola). Kenneth, who appeared in Chicago as Berry Gordy in Motown the Musical now steps into this iconic role from the fun uplifting show playing at the Cadillac Palace theater through January 27th. Then both members of the two-person cast of Woman in Black, and the director talk about how the play came to be and the secret to the 30 year and running success of the show. Actors Brad Armacost and Adam Wesley Brown talk about their roles and Director Robin Herford reveals why the show is a 2 person play. The genesis will surprise you! It’s great theater in Chicago….check out this week’s podcast!