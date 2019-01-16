× Healthy Tips! Dr. Neal Barnard on Changing the Status Quo for Better Health

Dr. Neal Barnard is Founder of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and the author of 20 books, such as The Vegan Starter Kit: Everything You Need to Know about Plant-based Eating.

He has achieved massive reductions in the use of animals in experimentation and has worked to ensure that nutrition is an important factor in preventive medicine.

We discuss his big win for the end of animal testing on cosmetics in California, his personal story on going plant-based, and tips to help you stick to your new year’s resolutions!

