Greg Woods: Western Springs, Millenial Golf and a Build Your Own Box and Blanket Fort Vinyl Release Party

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show musician Greg Woods!

Joined by keyboard player Dominic Glimco, they discuss their very intertwined but somehow separate childhoods in Western Springs, why going on tour is like millennial golf and the vinyl release party for Greg’s EP at the Filament Theatre where you can also build a box and blanket fort.

