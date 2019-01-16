× Former Congressman Mike Rogers on the government shutdown: “Americans should be mad at everyone back in Washington D.C.”

As the partial government shutdown continues, hundreds of thousands of federal employees are going unpaid. Basic government functions, like maintaining national parks or inspecting the national food supply for disease, have been halted or dramatically reduced. Funding for key safety nets, like food aid, will run out in a couple of months. Former Congressman Mike Rogers joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to explain why it is important for democrats and republicans to work together to reopen the government.

