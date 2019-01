× Dane Neal: New Year’s Food Resolutions & a preview of Chicago Restaurant Week

Bill and Wendy welcome back food-loving expert Dane Neal! They take a look at top food trends in 2019, New Year’s food resolutions, and much more. Dane gives us a preview into Chicago Restaurant Week.

