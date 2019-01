× Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel: “French fries have a half life of, like, five seconds”

Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel joins John Williams to talk about a Chicago invitation to the Clemson Tigers, after President Trump welcomed them with a plethora of fast food. John introduces the WGN Radio audience to Kalen Allen, who had a thing or two to say to the president on the matter. And, he tells John about his impression of avec, a West Loop restaurant.