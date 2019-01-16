× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.16.19: Ok Impersonator

Wendy’s Carol Channing impression was pretty good yesterday, right? Bill thought it was just okay, but his wife and daughter thought Wendy was spot-on. Have you seen Gillette’s new toxic masculinity ad? Bill and Wendy weigh in with their opinions on the commercial. They also question how much authority do school crossing guards have? Dane Neal talks about top food trends in 2019 and gives us a little preview of Chicago Restaurant Week. Happy 100th anniversary of the ratification of the U.S. Constitution’s 18th Amendment, which imposed a nationwide ban on alcoholic beverages and paved the way for a Prohibition-era that ran from 1920 to 1933. As a toast to the 100th Anniversary, Ron Onesti, CEO/President of the Onesti Entertainment Corporation, joins the show to talk about the history and politics of prohibition.

